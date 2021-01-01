Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Malmö, Sweden for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Malmö, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Andreas Pedersen

Malmö, Sweden $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brand & Packaging - Vesserts @ Vesserts

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Linnaeus University

    Graphic Design & Visual Communication

    2015

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • type design
Martin Dimovski

Malmö, Sweden $60 (USD) per hour

About Martin Dimovski

💭☕💡💻💥➡💎✨

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Malmö University

    Interaction Design

    2012

Skills

  • 3d modeling
  • 3d render
  • adobe creative cloud
  • blender 3d
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • isometric art
  • minimal design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Manne Nilsson

Sweden-Malmö

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • animation
  • infographic design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • retro badges
Louissa Shrif

Malmö, Sweden

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • illustration
