Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in München, Germany for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in München, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Fabian Krotzer

Fabian Krotzer

München, Germany

Message

About Fabian Krotzer

Hello! I'm Fabian Krotzer.

I'm a 22-year-old graphic designer from Munich (Germany) specialized in Logo & Brand Identity Design.

I would appreciate being a part of your next big project or advertising campaign.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Deutsche POP

    Diploma Media Designer

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • logo deisgn
  • logo desing
  • magazine layout
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • print design
  • web design
Message
Kristina

Kristina

Munich, Germany $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Kristina

👩🏻‍💻 Designer
💗 Fitness lover
🎀 Disney addict
📍 Novi Sad

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • label design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • packaging
  • simplicity
  • typography
Message
Sebastian Schwan

Sebastian Schwan

Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Message

About Sebastian Schwan

Graphic Designer and Co-Founder at YYEESS – Brand & Package Design

Work History

  • Graphic designer | Co-Owner @ YYEESS – Brand & Package Design

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Akademie U5

    Diploma

    2014

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • Logo design
  • art direction
  • brand indentity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • teamwork
  • typography
Message
Hana M

Hana M

Munich, Germany $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Message