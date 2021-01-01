Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in München, Germany for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in München, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Fabian Krotzer
München, Germany
About Fabian Krotzer
Hello! I'm Fabian Krotzer.
I'm a 22-year-old graphic designer from Munich (Germany) specialized in Logo & Brand Identity Design.
I would appreciate being a part of your next big project or advertising campaign.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Deutsche POP
Diploma Media Designer
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- brochure design
- business card design
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- logo deisgn
- logo desing
- magazine layout
- packaging
- poster design
- print design
- web design
Kristina
Munich, Germany • $100 (USD) per hour
About Kristina
👩🏻💻 Designer
💗 Fitness lover
🎀 Disney addict
📍 Novi Sad
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand guidelines
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- label design
- logo
- logo and branding
- packaging
- simplicity
- typography
Sebastian Schwan
Munich, Bavaria, Germany
About Sebastian Schwan
Graphic Designer and Co-Founder at YYEESS – Brand & Package Design
Work History
-
Graphic designer | Co-Owner @ YYEESS – Brand & Package Design
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Akademie U5
Diploma
2014
Skills
- 3d graphics
- Logo design
- art direction
- brand indentity
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- teamwork
- typography