Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Ludhiāna, India for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Ludhiāna, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Raghu Sharma

Raghu Sharma

Ludhiana, India $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Visual & Web Designer @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Guru Nanak Dev University

    Bachelor in computer applications

    2012

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • brand identity pack
  • branding and logo design
  • social media content
  • style guides
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wordpress
Message
Inderjit Singh

Inderjit Singh

Pro

Ludhiana, Punjab, India $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Inderjit Singh

Illustrations, UI/UX, Packaging , Branding, UI, Apparel/Merchandise. I'm a create awesome interfaces that work great. +918968866007

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Education Culture Pvt. Ltd.

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • PCTE Group of Institutes

    bachelor of computer application

    2013

Skills

  • appdesign
  • book design
  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • catalog design
  • figma
  • illustration
  • merchandise
  • packaging
  • photo retouching
  • poster design
  • presentation design
  • print design
  • protoyping
  • stickers
  • website redesign
Message
jasmannat thukral

jasmannat thukral

Punjab, India

Message

About jasmannat thukral

Hi, I am an emerging Graphic designer. Currently pursuing Applied graphics.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo deisgn
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • typography
Message
sahil bajaj

sahil bajaj

Pro

Mohali $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Master Creationz

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • landing page
  • mobile app ux
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • uiuxdesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux strategy
  • web
  • web design
  • website animation
Message