Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in London, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in London, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alex AperiosPro
London
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity design
- branding
- branding identity
- css
- html
- logo design
- logodesigner
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
- wordpress
Rich Baird
London • $150 (USD) per hour
About Rich Baird
Graphic identity designer, logo designer, writer and publisher. Also runs BP&O, LogoArchive & Freigeist.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- design writing
- logo
Nadia Castro
London • $75 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Brand Identity Designer @ Freelance
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- logo design
- logotype
- monogram
- print design
- startup
NestStrixPro
London, UK • $40 (USD) per hour
About NestStrix
We’re a team of illustrators with a lot of experience. We love to create game stuff especially game characters and game backgrounds. Our studio works with companies and organizations all over the world.
We’re always open to new opportunities and ready to create a visual part of your game.
Work History
-
Art Direction @ NestStrix
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Oxford
Specialist
2010
Skills
- 2d
- app ui
- appdesign
- art
- character design
- digital art
- game artist
- game assets
- game design
- game development
- game ui
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui