Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in London, United Kingdom for hire

Alex Aperios

Alex Aperios

Pro

London

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity design
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • css
  • html
  • logo design
  • logodesigner
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • wordpress
Rich Baird

Rich Baird

London $150 (USD) per hour

About Rich Baird

Graphic identity designer, logo designer, writer and publisher. Also runs BP&O, LogoArchive & Freigeist.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design writing
  • logo
  • print
Nadia Castro

Nadia Castro

London $75 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brand Identity Designer @ Freelance

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • monogram
  • print design
  • startup
NestStrix

NestStrix

Pro

London, UK $40 (USD) per hour

About NestStrix

We’re a team of illustrators with a lot of experience. We love to create game stuff especially game characters and game backgrounds. Our studio works with companies and organizations all over the world.

We’re always open to new opportunities and ready to create a visual part of your game.

Work History

  • Art Direction @ NestStrix

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Oxford

    Specialist

    2010

Skills

  • 2d
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • art
  • character design
  • digital art
  • game artist
  • game assets
  • game design
  • game development
  • game ui
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
