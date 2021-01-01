Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Lisbon, Portugal for hire
Alex SpenserPro
Lisbon, Portugal • $100 (USD) per hour
About Alex Spenser
Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
- packaging
The FacesAgency
Lisbon, Portugal • $100 (USD) per hour
About The Faces
Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
Specialties
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
Vita SpenserPro
Lisbon, Portugal
About Vita Spenser
Graphic Design, Web Design, UI Design, Art Direction.
Work History
-
Art Director, UI & Web Designer @ Edinar coin (cryptocurrency)
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Skillbox
UI design
2016
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- cryptocurrency
- figma
- interface designer
- mobile
- presentation design
- sketch
- start-ups
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jorge OlinoPro
Lisbon, Portugal • $30 (USD) per hour
About Jorge Olino
I'm an empathic and intuition guided designer who is analytical of my own instinctive insights. I praise iterating, though I'm not a follower of rigid design methodologies and formulaic thinking as a guarantee of outcome. I meet my goals by intersecting creativity, context and common sense. Add a pinch of adventure to all that.
Main skills: Graphical User Interface (both web and mobile), User Interaction (both digital and analog), Branding, Not Settling For The Usual.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand designer
- graphic design
- interface designer
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- ux ui
- visual design
- web design