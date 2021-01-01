Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

Alex Spenser

Alex Spenser

Lisbon, Portugal $100 (USD) per hour

About Alex Spenser

Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
  • packaging
The Faces

The Faces

Lisbon, Portugal $100 (USD) per hour

About The Faces

Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Web Design
Vita Spenser

Vita Spenser

Lisbon, Portugal

About Vita Spenser

Graphic Design, Web Design, UI Design, Art Direction.

Work History

  • Art Director, UI & Web Designer @ Edinar coin (cryptocurrency)

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Skillbox

    UI design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • cryptocurrency
  • figma
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • presentation design
  • sketch
  • start-ups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jorge Olino

Jorge Olino

Lisbon, Portugal $30 (USD) per hour

About Jorge Olino

I'm an empathic and intuition guided designer who is analytical of my own instinctive insights. I praise iterating, though I'm not a follower of rigid design methodologies and formulaic thinking as a guarantee of outcome. I meet my goals by intersecting creativity, context and common sense. Add a pinch of adventure to all that.

Main skills: Graphical User Interface (both web and mobile), User Interaction (both digital and analog), Branding, Not Settling For The Usual.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand designer
  • graphic design
  • interface designer
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ux ui
  • visual design
  • web design
