Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Leeds, United Kingdom for Hire

Rosie

Rosie

Leeds

About Rosie

Doing brand @metalab

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand
  • communication
  • web design
Benn Raistrick

Benn Raistrick

Leeds $120 (USD) per hour

About Benn Raistrick

Founder/Creative Director at @gravita

Work History

  • Founder @ Gravita

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • digital design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • platform design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jordan Gilroy

Jordan Gilroy

Leeds, Yorkshire, United Kingdom $50 (USD) per hour

About Jordan Gilroy

I’m a freelance designer from the north of England with a focus on creating forward-thinking digital experiences.

I’m based in the UK but I work remotely with established brands and startups from all over the world, including America, Switzerland, and Australia.

I'm always looking to get my teeth stuck into new and exciting projects, so if you wanna collaborate, please don't hesitate to get in touch!

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Jordan Gilroy

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • digital design
  • ecommerce website
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • mobile interface
  • sketch 3
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • ux design
  • web design
  • website redesign
Louis Saville

Louis Saville

Leeds $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Impression

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
