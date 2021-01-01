Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Krasnoyarsk, Russia for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Vasilii Popkov

Vasilii Popkov

Russian Federation, Krasnoyarsk

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logotype
  • monogram
Anastasia Dianova

Anastasia Dianova

Krasnoyarsk, Russia $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Kirill Kim

Kirill Kim

Russia, Krasnoyarsk $40 (USD) per hour

About Kirill Kim

UI/UX, identity designer from Siberia.

Work History

  • Lead designer @ CHIPSA

    2012 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
KatiaZhe

KatiaZhe

Krasnoyarsk, Russia $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d illustration
