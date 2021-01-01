Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Kraków, Poland for hire

Conceptic

Conceptic

Krakow

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustation
  • logo
  • web design
Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk

Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk

Pro

Kraków, Poland $100 (USD) per hour

About Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk

Senior Product Designer @netguru

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • book design
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • layout
  • packaging
  • ui
  • ux
Luke Pachytel

Luke Pachytel

Pro

Kraków, Poland $50 (USD) per hour

About Luke Pachytel

Lead Product Designer @contractbook

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • web design
YEAH'G

YEAH'G

Pro

Krakow, Poland $15 (USD) per hour

About YEAH'G

YEAH'G : Jerzy Zareba

Branding and typography specialist, occasionally illustrator and web designer.

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Brand Backup

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Jagiellonian University

    Master of Law

    2018

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • creative supervision
  • logo design
  • social media branding
  • web design
