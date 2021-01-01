Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Kraków, Poland for hire
Conceptic
Krakow
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- graphic design
- illustation
- logo
- web design
Aga Jucha-KasperczykPro
Kraków, Poland • $100 (USD) per hour
About Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk
Senior Product Designer @netguru
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- book design
- brand guidelines
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- landing page
- layout
- packaging
- ui
- ux
Luke PachytelPro
Kraków, Poland • $50 (USD) per hour
About Luke Pachytel
Lead Product Designer @contractbook
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- web design
YEAH'GPro
Krakow, Poland • $15 (USD) per hour
About YEAH'G
YEAH'G : Jerzy Zareba
Branding and typography specialist, occasionally illustrator and web designer.
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ Brand Backup
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Jagiellonian University
Master of Law
2018
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- creative supervision
- logo design
- social media branding
- web design