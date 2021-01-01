Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Kiev, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Kiev, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Den Klenkov

Den Klenkov

Pro

Kiev, Ukraine $80 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Boh Stav

Boh Stav

Pro

Kiev, Ukraine $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design systems
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • ios
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui kit
  • ux
Message
alex aleksandrov

alex aleksandrov

Pro

Kyiv, Ukraine $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator \ Branding @ Freelancer

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Controforma design school

    Branding High course

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • graphic desing
  • icon
  • identity and branding
  • identity creation
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • sketching
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Boro | Yehor Haiduk

Boro | Yehor Haiduk

Pro

Kiev, Ukraine $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Remote Sr UI/UX designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message