Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Kazan, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Kazan, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alex TkachevPro
Kazan, Russia • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Adobe XD
- Figma
- UI Design
- UX Design
- Web Design
- branding
- branding identity
- mobile app design
- protopie
- protoyping
- user research
- web apps
Kamil KhadeyevPro
Russia, Kazan
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- app icon
- design
- desktop application design
- game ui
- icon
- icon illustration
- illustration
- interface designer
- ios design
- javascript
- mac
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Artur StotchPro
Kazan
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- branding identity
- character design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- web design
Vitaly Malikov
Russia, Kazan
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- adaptive
- design
- ecommerce
- figma
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- web
- web design