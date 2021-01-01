Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Kaunas, Lithuania for Hire

dleveryte

Kaunas, Lithuania

About dleveryte

Creativity comes from the perspective of things we tend to take for granted

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Code Academy

    Web Design (UI/UX) Course

    2019

Skills

  • responsive webdesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Marius

Kaunas, Lithuania $10 (USD) per hour

About Marius

UI designer at Telesoftas

Work History

  • UI designer @ Telesoftas

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • uiux
  • web design
Laimonas Pozingis

Pro

Kaunas, Lithuania $25 (USD) per hour

About Laimonas Pozingis

UX/UI Design Lead
@Rimti

https://www.rimti.lt/

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Thermowave

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webflow
Aiste

Pro

Vilnius

About Aiste

Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand architecture
  • brand consultant
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • strategic design
  • strategic thinking
  • strategist
  • symbol design
  • trademark design
  • visual identity design
