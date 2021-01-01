Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Kaunas, Lithuania for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Kaunas, Lithuania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
dleveryte
Kaunas, Lithuania
About dleveryte
Creativity comes from the perspective of things we tend to take for granted
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Code Academy
Web Design (UI/UX) Course
2019
Skills
- responsive webdesign
- ui
- ux
- web design
Marius
Kaunas, Lithuania • $10 (USD) per hour
About Marius
UI designer at Telesoftas
Work History
-
UI designer @ Telesoftas
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- uiux
- web design
Laimonas PozingisPro
Kaunas, Lithuania • $25 (USD) per hour
About Laimonas Pozingis
UX/UI Design Lead
@Rimti
https://www.rimti.lt/
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Thermowave
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webflow
AistePro
Vilnius
About Aiste
Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand architecture
- brand consultant
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- identity and branding
- identity systems
- logo
- strategic design
- strategic thinking
- strategist
- symbol design
- trademark design
- visual identity design