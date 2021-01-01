Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Katowice, Poland for Hire
Mateusz MaduraPro
Katowice, Poland • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
CEO & Owner @ Vision Trust
2005 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- mobileapplication
- mobiledesign
- webdesign
- webdevelopment
- website
Krzysztof Nowak
Ruda Śląska, Poland
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- beginner in animation
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- design
- illustration
- logo
Piotr WojtczakPro
Katowice, Poland • $65 (USD) per hour
About Piotr Wojtczak
Freelance Art Director & Motion Designer
Work History
-
Motion Director @ Creogram
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- animation
- art direction
- creative direction
- design
- explainer
- generative
- generative art
- illustration
- motion design
- motion graphics
- motion ui
- motiondesign
- touchdesigner
Tomasz Czajka
Katowice
About Tomasz Czajka
Hello,
I'm Tomasz, a motion designer from Poland. Nice to meet you!
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- animation
- design
- explainer
- fx
- motion graphics
- motiondesign