Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Kathmandu, Nepal for Hire

ISH∆N
Kathmandu • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- branding
- design strategy
- figma
- front-end development
- gatsby
- html css js
- illustration
- interaction design
- javascript
- node.js
- reactjs
- ui
- ux
- vue.js
- web android ios
Rushal Amgai
Kathmandu, Nepal • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- digital art
- digital marketing
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding
- logodesign
- ui
- ux
Aavash Gyawali
Kathmandu, Nepal • $10 (USD) per hour
About Aavash Gyawali
An enthusiastic/dedicated & ready to be inspired logo/brand designer & freelancer with Top-notch designing skills & experience since 2015 and still hitting the road for more iconic design adventures .
Work History
-
Senior Graphic designer @ Mega web link
2015 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
The British College
BscIT
2014
Skills
- Logo design
- adobe illustrator
- branding and logo design
- golden ratio
- graphic artist
- graphic design
- illustration graphic design
- ilustrator
- logo and branding
- logo development
- logo maker
- motion graphics
- typography
- vector artist
- visual identity design
- web design
Samirjay Art
Kathmandu, Nepal • $20 (USD) per hour
About Samirjay Art
Hi there, I am best for Web User Interface, the quick concept of Illustration Logo and Branding Design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding strategy
- illustration graphic design
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile app ui
- packaging
- ui
- ux