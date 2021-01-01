Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Kaliningrad

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Ivan Gorbunov

    Ivan Gorbunov

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    W. World | Article Page | Customised design promo hover motion video animation typography website web ux ui
    W. World | Article Page | Book Version book promo video motion animation typography website web ux ui
    W. World | Article Page | Customised design | V.2 promo custom grid motion video animation typography website web ux ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lev Makarov

    Lev Makarov

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    Game design Player search page dark theme filter product design dashboard web design statistics player selection search page cybersport figma uiux ux design ui design fortnite dota 2 game
    Game design Home page blizzard virtus pro dota fortnite apex player filter stream cybersport website dark theme game starcraft warcraft discord web design product design dashboard figma uiux
    Property Search Website booking sell location landingpage filter place apartment villa rental rent clean mobile white neomodeon web deisgn mobile design web uiux search property
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Onakota

    Onakota

    Kaliningrad

    Hell girl girl character digitalart character иллюстрация digital illustration graphicart illustraion character design graphic dtiys
    Tshirt print design design иллюстрация digital illustration graphicart print graphic character character design illustraion print design
    Harrowdown hill inkdrawing ink graphicart illustraion print graphic illustrator album cover design album artwork album cover covers cover design cover artwork cover art
    • Illustration
  • Denis Chikita

    Denis Chikita

    Kaliningrad

    Nice stretchy calendar calendar components figma interface design ui
    Crypto Chart download figma template free banks finance ethereum btc data statistics graphic fintech bitcoin crypto chart
    Animated voice assistant & weather widget user interface ui mobox motion design motion graphics after effect forecast weather icon weather voice assistant voice search animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ilya Veremeev

    Ilya Veremeev

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    Home Improvement online shop - Mobile app clean light theme app design ui product design mobile design mobile ui mobile app e-commerce mobile app e-commerce app e-commerce shop e-commerce
    To The Stars! product design mobile ui log in log in form sign up form sign dark theme clean ui
    Smart Home - Mobile app light theme figma smart devacies smart home app clean light mobile app design product design mobile design smart home ui design ux design uiux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • _lenabedareva_

    _lenabedareva_

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    Summer, see you next year!☀️ vectorart adobe illustrator 2dillustration motion graphics ui branding graphic design design procreate characterdesign web illustration character vector app illustration illustration
    Catch happy moments design procreate characterdesign web illustration character vector app illustration illustration
    Vibe motion graphics design procreate characterdesign web illustration character vector app illustration illustration
    • Illustration
  • Anastasia Mikhaltsova

    Anastasia Mikhaltsova

    Pokrovskoe, Russian Federation

    Contemporary bed vector flat bed
    Traditional bed furniture bed
    Minimalist bed furniture bed
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michael Novikov

    Michael Novikov

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    Rides app app design clean ui cycling bike ride uxui
    Films of NOLAN webdesign website web principle nolan film animation uxui figma ui
    Main fashion site site fashion clean uiux
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Evgenia Dergunova

    Evgenia Dergunova

    Kaliningrad

    Smart home concept voice assistant smart home app mobile ui mobile design interface iphone x device mobile interface voice branding web visual concept mobile app mobile smart smart home app design ux ui
    Fashion Shopping Online App shopping design ux ui clean shop web design website mobile ui minimalism minimal application beige ecommerce store inspiration inspire phone clothes luxury
    Drug dosage calculator. Сoncept. clean branding blue vector website design website web ui ux design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • offkoenig

    offkoenig

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    Game Shopping Cart focus blur gun rust game cinema 4d c4d 3d figures abstraction design
    Shop UI shop game branding logo illustration ux design ui css
    Main Page Concept webdesign typogaphy 3d uiux photoshop ui abstraction design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ilya Tsarenko

    Ilya Tsarenko

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    Complete CRM redesign ux crm flat design app ui design
    Folder design design folder design print folder
    Next Level Insights flat design flat redesign ui design ui webdesign web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

