Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Kaliningrad
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 58 freelance brand & graphic designers in Kaliningrad available for hire
-
Ivan Gorbunov
Kaliningrad, Russia
- Animation
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Lev Makarov
Kaliningrad, Russia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Onakota
Kaliningrad
- Illustration
-
Denis Chikita
Kaliningrad
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Ilya Veremeev
Kaliningrad, Russia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
_lenabedareva_
Kaliningrad, Russia
- Illustration
-
Anastasia Mikhaltsova
Pokrovskoe, Russian Federation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Michael Novikov
Kaliningrad, Russia
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Evgenia Dergunova
Kaliningrad
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
offkoenig
Kaliningrad, Russia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Ilya Tsarenko
Kaliningrad, Russia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.