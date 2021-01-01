Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Jakarta, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Jakarta, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
fathan

fathan

Jakarta, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • illustration graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
Message
Randompopsycle

Randompopsycle

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • logo
  • ui
  • vector graphics
  • web design
Message
catalyst

catalyst

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Creative Designer @ Catalyst Labs

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand identity
  • clean
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • minimalist
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Risang Kuncoro

Risang Kuncoro

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Plainthing Studio

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Diponegoro University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2011

Skills

  • Animation
  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • framer
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
Message