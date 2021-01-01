Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Jaipur, India for Hire
Maninder KaurPro
Jaipur, India • $40 (USD) per hour
About Maninder Kaur
UI/UX, Web Design, Interaction Designer at Alphonic Network Solutions Pvt.Ltd.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Alphonic Network Solutions
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- User Experience Design
- User Interface Design
- User-centered Design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- app design
- logo
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- sketch
- uiux
- user experience (ux)
- web design
vipin sharma
jaipur, india • $25 (USD) per hour
About vipin sharma
Hi, I'm a creative UX/UI designer. Designing is my passion and i love doing it. My goal is to solve problems through designing.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ K-max pvt ltd
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- flow charts
- prototype
- scenarios
- smart worker
- team leader
- ucd
- usability testing
- user experience designer
- user interface designer
- user journey
- wireframe
Provis Technologies
Jaipur, India • $25 (USD) per hour
About Provis Technologies
Website Development & Graphic Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- advertising illustration
- banner ads
- brand identity development
- branding and logo design
- brochure design
- business card design
- graphic design
- logo creation
- logo desing
- packaging
- poster design
- social media branding
- social media posts
- uidesign
- web design
- website redesign
UiSlick
Jaipur, India
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app development
- branding and logo design
- front-end development
- graphic design
- iphone app development
- mobile app ui
- uidesigner
- web design
- web ui
- website redesign