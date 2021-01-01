Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Irvine, CA for Hire

Amy Hood

Anaheim Hills, CA $110 (USD) per hour

About Amy Hood

Co-founder / Art Director at Hoodzpah, Inc. Specializing in branding, lettering, and illustration. Co-author of "Freelance, and Business, and Stuff: A Guide for Creatives". Designin' fonts like Palm Canyon Drive, Beale, Beverly Drive, and Lone Pine. #hoodfonts

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • collateral
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
Jennifer Hood

Orange County, CA $120 (USD) per hour

About Jennifer Hood

Mildly tortured designer. Co-founder of Hoodzpah, a branding studio. Avid bad piano player. Diligent TV auditor. Send me podcast recs! to Co-wrote --> http://bit.ly/FABASebook

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • packaging
brian hurst

orange county, california $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Vanguard University

    BA - Religion

    2006

Skills

  • custom lettering
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
Hoodzpah

Orange County

About Hoodzpah

Hoodzpah is a brand identity and type design studio. Delighting the disenchanted and deciphering wood from trees. We've worked with startups making diamonds from cremation ashes, visionaries making portable bidets, small businesses investing in their community, as well as iconic companies and brands like Target, 20th Century Fox, Disney, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Nike.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
