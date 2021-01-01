Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Irvine, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Irvine, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Amy HoodPro
Anaheim Hills, CA • $110 (USD) per hour
About Amy Hood
Co-founder / Art Director at Hoodzpah, Inc. Specializing in branding, lettering, and illustration. Co-author of "Freelance, and Business, and Stuff: A Guide for Creatives". Designin' fonts like Palm Canyon Drive, Beale, Beverly Drive, and Lone Pine. #hoodfonts
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- collateral
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
Jennifer HoodPro
Orange County, CA • $120 (USD) per hour
About Jennifer Hood
Mildly tortured designer. Co-founder of Hoodzpah, a branding studio. Avid bad piano player. Diligent TV auditor. Send me podcast recs! to Co-wrote --> http://bit.ly/FABASebook
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- identity systems
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- packaging
brian hurstPro
orange county, california • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Vanguard University
BA - Religion
2006
Skills
- custom lettering
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- logo
HoodzpahAgency
Orange County
About Hoodzpah
Hoodzpah is a brand identity and type design studio. Delighting the disenchanted and deciphering wood from trees. We've worked with startups making diamonds from cremation ashes, visionaries making portable bidets, small businesses investing in their community, as well as iconic companies and brands like Target, 20th Century Fox, Disney, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Nike.
Specialties
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration