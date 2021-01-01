Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Houston, TX for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Houston, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Olga

Pro

Houston, TX $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • graphic design
  • html
  • illustration
Daren Guillory

Pro

Houston, TX $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Principal @ Fournir

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Houston

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • web design
Jay Higginbotham

Pro

Houston, TX $75 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • typography
Flowtuts

Simulation $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • animation
  • design
  • explainer videos
  • mograph
  • motion graphics
  • mp4
  • ui
  • ux
