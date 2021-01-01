Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Guwāhāti, India for Hire

Arpit Verma

Guwahati, India $15 (USD) per hour

About Arpit Verma

Designer

Work History

  • Product design Intern @ Cohesity

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • IIT Guwahati

    Bachelor in design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe suite
  • android app design
  • animation
  • brading
  • figma
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • logo
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • uiuxdesign
  • web design
monika Barman

Guwahati

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Bhim dutta

Guwahati, India

About Bhim dutta

Design undergrad at IIT Guwahati,
I love to create things that you would love to use <3

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Hewlett Packard Enterprise

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

    Bachelor of Design

    2020

Skills

  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logos and branding
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • visual design
  • visual narration
Breezy Zamal

Guwahati, India $12 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • 2D illustrator @ Pietra Dura Creatives

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • SEBA Board (St. Stephen's School)

    X (secondary)

    2007

Skills

  • 3d artist
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • corel draw
  • illustration graphic design
