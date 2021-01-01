Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Guwāhāti, India for Hire
Arpit Verma
Guwahati, India • $15 (USD) per hour
About Arpit Verma
Designer
Work History
-
Product design Intern @ Cohesity
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
IIT Guwahati
Bachelor in design
2020
Skills
- adobe suite
- android app design
- animation
- brading
- figma
- freelance
- interaction design
- ios application design
- landing page
- logo
- responsive design
- sketch
- uiuxdesign
- web design
Bhim dutta
Guwahati, India
About Bhim dutta
Design undergrad at IIT Guwahati,
I love to create things that you would love to use <3
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Hewlett Packard Enterprise
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
Bachelor of Design
2020
Skills
- identity and branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- logos and branding
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- visual design
- visual narration
Breezy Zamal
Guwahati, India • $12 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
2D illustrator @ Pietra Dura Creatives
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
SEBA Board (St. Stephen's School)
X (secondary)
2007
Skills
- 3d artist
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- corel draw
- illustration graphic design