Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Greenville, SC for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Greenville, SC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Blankenship

Blankenship

Greenville, SC $300 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • tacos
  • typography
Debbie Trout

Debbie Trout

Greenville, SC

Work History

  • Designer @ Trout Design Co.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Missouri Southern State University

    BFA Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • photography
  • typography
Matthew

Matthew

Greenville, SC $150 (USD) per hour

About Matthew

Principal at Bunsen and Founder of Really Good Emails.

Work History

  • Director @ Fathom & Draft

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Colorado State University

    Bachelors

    2002

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ecommerce
  • email
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Jesse Bowser

Jesse Bowser

Greenville, SC $20 (USD) per hour

About Jesse Bowser

Creativity + Community. Let's make something together!

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Brains on Fire

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • doodling
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • photography
  • typography
