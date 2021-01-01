Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Ghāziābād, India for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Ghāziābād, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Priyum Kochhar

Priyum Kochhar

Pro

Gurgaon, India

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
Message
Varun Kumar

Varun Kumar

New Delhi, India $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Varun Kumar

Pixel chef, cooking visual imagery that satisfy others & my own OCD.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Dineout

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • html
  • illustration
  • logo
  • minimalism
  • ui
  • ux
Message
sandeep virk

sandeep virk

new delhi $70 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product Lead @ TravelTriangle.com

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • interaction design
  • management
  • protoyping
  • skecthapp
  • team building
  • ui desgin
  • user research
Message
Piyush Kumar Singh

Piyush Kumar Singh

Pro

Noida, India $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About Piyush Kumar Singh

Hello! I’m a UI/UX designer from India. Passionate about creating digital experiences. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • branding
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • marketing
  • mobile
  • product design
  • service design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message