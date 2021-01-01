Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Yassir AbuGhanima✪

Yassir AbuGhanima✪

Gaza, Palestine $7 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • design for print
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logo animation
  • logo desing
Message
Mohammed Zourob

Mohammed Zourob

Gaza, Palestine

Message

About Mohammed Zourob

I am a professional graphic designer with more than 3 years of experience in the design .I have excellent design skills,in addition to the skills video

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • autodesk maya
  • coreldraw x5
  • design
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • texturing
Message
noor khlil

noor khlil

Gaza, Palestinian Territory $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About noor khlil

Motion Designer, Artist

Work History

  • Motion Designer @ Planet for graphic design

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animated gifs
  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • artist
  • character animation
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
Mohammed Tayeh

Mohammed Tayeh

Palestine, Gaza $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Design @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Gaza

    Bachelor Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • banner
  • branding
  • corporate identity
  • cover book
  • flyer design
  • icons design
  • illustration graphic design
  • logo deisgn
  • magazines
  • presentation design
  • t-shirt design
Message