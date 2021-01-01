Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Florence, Italy for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Florence, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Irene LaschiPro
Florence, Italy
Work History
-
Illustration teacher @ Scuola Internazionale di Comics, Firenze
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- advertising
- botanical
- botanical illustration
- commercial
- commercial art
- design
- digital art
- drawing
- drawing and painting
- editorial design
- illustration
- naturalistic illustration
- packaging
Laura Palumbo
Firenze
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
Ferreggì
Florence - Italy
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- advertising illustration
- branding identity
- cover design
- illustration
- logo and branding
Alberto Macherelli
Florence, Italy • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX – Digital Product Designer @ Simple Booking
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Florence
Degree in Design, 110 with honors
2017
Skills
- branding
- digital product design
- ui design
- ux design