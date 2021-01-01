Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for hire

Find the world's best brand & graphic designers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Muhammad Ali Effendy

Muhammad Ali Effendy

Pro

Dubai, United Arab Emirates $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brand Designer @ TenTwenty

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand designer
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • business card design
  • business card designer
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo design
  • logo designer
  • logotype
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
Vlad Gorbunov

Vlad Gorbunov

Pro

Dubai $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Paris&Co

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Gustavo Paris

Gustavo Paris

Pro

Miami - Dubai $150 (USD) per hour

About Gustavo Paris

I'm a design leader with relentless passion to build teams & create phenomenal products in order to help companies achieve their mission through better design.

Work History

  • Director of Experience @ Fantasy

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • art institute

    Industrial Design

    2005

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • creative direction
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • motion ui
  • storytelling
  • ui
  • ux
Zakmotion

Zakmotion

Pro

dubai

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2daniamtion
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • character animation
  • gif
  • gif animation
  • loop
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • sticker
