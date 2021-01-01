Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Denver, CO for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Denver, CO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Wells Collins

Wells Collins

Pro

Denver, CO $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Wells Collins

Partner and designer at Two Bridges Design.
Branding, packaging, & lettering in Denver, CO.

Work History

  • Design Director @ Saltshaker Holdings

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • script
Message
Dan Lehman

Dan Lehman

Pro

Boulder, CO $125 (USD) per hour

Message

About Dan Lehman

Independent designer specializing in logo design, illustration, & packaging.
Founder of QRS Creative LLC

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Tyler School of Art at Temple University

    BFA in Graphic & Interactive Design

    2013

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • pattern
  • surface design
Message
Adam Vicarel

Adam Vicarel

Denver, CO

Message

About Adam Vicarel

Art Direction. Branding. Lettering.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Vicarel Studios

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Dayton

    BFA Visual Communication Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • hand lettering
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logo desgin
  • painting
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Message
Brian Edward Miller

Brian Edward Miller

Broomfield, CO

Message

About Brian Edward Miller

I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • cartoon
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • picture books
Message