Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Denver, CO for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Denver, CO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Wells CollinsPro
Denver, CO • $50 (USD) per hour
About Wells Collins
Partner and designer at Two Bridges Design.
Branding, packaging, & lettering in Denver, CO.
Work History
-
Design Director @ Saltshaker Holdings
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- script
Dan LehmanPro
Boulder, CO • $125 (USD) per hour
About Dan Lehman
Independent designer specializing in logo design, illustration, & packaging.
Founder of QRS Creative LLC
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Tyler School of Art at Temple University
BFA in Graphic & Interactive Design
2013
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- pattern
- surface design
Adam Vicarel
Denver, CO
About Adam Vicarel
Art Direction. Branding. Lettering.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Vicarel Studios
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University of Dayton
BFA Visual Communication Design
2011
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- hand lettering
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- logo desgin
- painting
- typography
- vector graphics
Brian Edward Miller
Broomfield, CO
About Brian Edward Miller
I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- cartoon
- concept art
- illustration
- picture books