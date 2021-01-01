Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Den Haag, Netherlands for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Den Haag, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Paul von Excite

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • custom type
  • hand drawn
  • handlettering
  • lettering
  • lettermark
  • letters
  • logo
  • logotype
  • script
  • type design
  • typography
  • word-mark
  • wordmark
Richard de Ruijter

Rotterdam, Netherlands $85 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • print design
  • stationary design
  • typography
  • web design
Tristan Kromopawiro

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About Tristan Kromopawiro

Designer and illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo design
  • typography
  • visual identity design
Patswerk

The Hague, the Netherlands

About Patswerk

We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • sandwich making
  • screen printing
