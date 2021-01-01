Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Curitiba, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Curitiba, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Alan Santana

Alan Santana

Curitiba • Brazil $70 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Graphic design @ Cutterman co.

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
Message
Jonatan Xavier

Jonatan Xavier

Curitiba, Brazil $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art
  • freelance
  • graphic design
  • handlettering
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • lettering
  • typography
Message
Felipe Mendes

Felipe Mendes

Pro

Curitiba, Brazil $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Rafael Gomes

Rafael Gomes

Curitiba - Brazil $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Rafael Gomes

Freelance designer and lettering artist :)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Paraná

    Digital Design

    2016

Skills

  • artist
  • calligraphy
  • graffiti
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
Message