Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Columbus, OH for Hire

Ethan Fender

Columbus, Ohio $200 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Courier Design Co LLC

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Mount Vernon Nazarene University

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • icons
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • poster design
  • typography
Rachel Dangerfield

Columbus, OH $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer / Owner @ Imaginary Beast

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Columbus College of Art & Design

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • concepting
  • design
  • logo
  • naming
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

Columbus, Ohio

About 𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

Independent designer + owner of Oddball Design Co. Passionate about making things—especially new memories, good friends, and bad jokes.

Work History

  • Owner + Designer @ Oddball Design Co.

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • The Modern College of Design

    Associate of Applied Business in Advertising Art

    2013

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
  • web design
Mark Mounts

Columbus Ohio $25 (USD) per hour

About Mark Mounts

Graphic designer @ Homage
formerly at Abercrombie & Fitch
Available for commercial work

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Homage

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Columbus College Of Art And Design

    BFA

    2016

Skills

  • advertising
  • apparel design
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • packaging
  • t-shirt design
  • tee shirt design
