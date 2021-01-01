Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Samadara Ginige

Samadara Ginige

Colombo

Message

Work History

  • Logo & Identity Designer @ Freelance

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Graphicever

Graphicever

Pro

Colombo, Sri Lanka $200 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • cartoon character
  • cartoon illustration
  • cartoon logo
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • minimalism
  • simplicity
  • stationary design
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
Message
EDIFÉ

EDIFÉ

Colombo $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About EDIFÉ

Chandika Jayan - Working as a designer + illustrator + artist + sculptor.
Founder of the Edifé Studio.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka

    Bachelor of Design

    2007

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • logo designs
  • packaging
  • print design
  • sculpting
Message
Ganith

Ganith

Colombo,Srilanka $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Ganith

Our brand design & strategy services enable you to grow your business with clarity and ease, ensuring your business cuts through the noise and delivers a clear message with a consistent visual style that is goal focused.
Brand Design - We help companies to grow bigger by crafting the best logo possible.
Website Design - Maximize your online presence with our carefully crafted websites.
Advertising - Reach new customers and tell your brand's story.

Work History

  • ceo and founder @ Graphicslk

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • university of colombo

    Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

    2013

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo and branding
Message