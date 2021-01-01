Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka for Hire
Samadara Ginige
Colombo
Work History
-
Logo & Identity Designer @ Freelance
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- front-end development
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
GraphiceverPro
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $200 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding identity
- business card design
- cartoon character
- cartoon illustration
- cartoon logo
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- minimalism
- simplicity
- stationary design
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
EDIFÉ
Colombo • $100 (USD) per hour
About EDIFÉ
Chandika Jayan - Working as a designer + illustrator + artist + sculptor.
Founder of the Edifé Studio.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka
Bachelor of Design
2007
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- concept art
- illustration
- logo designs
- packaging
- print design
- sculpting
Ganith
Colombo,Srilanka • $20 (USD) per hour
About Ganith
Our brand design & strategy services enable you to grow your business with clarity and ease, ensuring your business cuts through the noise and delivers a clear message with a consistent visual style that is goal focused.
Brand Design - We help companies to grow bigger by crafting the best logo possible.
Website Design - Maximize your online presence with our carefully crafted websites.
Advertising - Reach new customers and tell your brand's story.
Work History
-
ceo and founder @ Graphicslk
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
university of colombo
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
2013
Skills
- illustration
- logo and branding