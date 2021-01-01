Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Cochin, India for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Cochin, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Sumesh A K

Sumesh A K

Pro

Cochin

Work History

  • Designer @ BrandMills

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • logo
Shaji

Shaji

kochi,India

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • character design
  • digital painting
  • drawing
  • illustration
Jitto Joseph

Jitto Joseph

Kochin $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • caricature
  • degital painting
  • illustration
  • pencle drawing
  • typography
  • water colouring
Vishnu Prasad

Vishnu Prasad

Pro

Kerala, India $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • Image

    BSc. in Multimedia

    2014

Skills

  • design thinking
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
