Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Tamás Moroz

Tamás Moroz

Pro

Cluj Napoca

Message

About Tamás Moroz

Branding - Design - Illustration

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • character design
  • digital painting
  • game design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
Message
Voicu Apostol

Voicu Apostol

Pro

Cluj-Napoca, Romania $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • app
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Message
Darius Dan

Darius Dan

Cluj-Napoca, Romania $35 (USD) per hour

Message

About Darius Dan

Designer of 60k+ icons. Self-Starter. Col. 3:23

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Symbold Studio

Symbold Studio

Cluj-Napoca

Message

About Symbold Studio

Branding studio with a modern approach.
Using modernist philosophy into creating bold and timeless brands.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • packaging
  • ui
  • web design
Message