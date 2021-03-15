Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Cincinnati, OH

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 136 freelance brand & graphic designers in Cincinnati, OH available for hire

  • Sean McCarthy

    Sean McCarthy

    Cincinnati, OH

    2020 World Series Champions - Hatclub.com world series la dodgers baseball mlb los angeles dodgers apparel design design vector identity illustrator branding logo sports logo sports
    Dublin Jerome Secondary Logos logo design sport sports logo celtics dublin ohio design vector identity illustrator branding logo sports
    Dublin Jerome High School Logo sport logo design logos sports logo dublin ohio illustration illustrator branding logo sports
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • AR Shakir

    AR Shakir

    Ohio, United States

    shopify landing page woocommerce ecommerce store ui shopify store shopify
    landing page design web design website homepage landing page landing
    shopify website landing page woocommerce store shopify store ecommerce shopify
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Fallon Venable

    Fallon Venable

    Cincinnati

    THANK YOU
    📝 🗑 🚗
    ⚾ ⚾ ⚾
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • David Falter

    David Falter

    Cincinnati, Ohio

    Quantum detailed details motion design mograph data quantum
    SpaceX's Starship Raptor Engine nasa starship illustator details complex technical engineering spaceship rocketship engineer spacex engine
    Targeting_Values motion graphics data viz data visualization motiongraphics motion design illustrator ui details illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Emily Zalla

    Emily Zalla

    Cincinnati, OH

    Geometric Plants, Succulents + Cacti oh my! icon minimalist cacti vine plant succulent cactus letterpress pattern geometric linework illustration illust
    Blind Deboss Stationery subtle minimalist minimal geometric personal branding stationery red lavender logo letterpress letterpressed
    Hello Arc type simple print letterpress hello postcard notecard greeting card minimal green typography card
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Patrick Haney

    Patrick Haney

    Covington, KY

    Token Father's Day Campaign mobile website campaign product design instagram facebook ads
    Token Mobile App sanomat sans publico prototype ring hardware android ios product design design
    Wegmans Meals 2GO App product design app responsive serendipity miller web app android ios design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mark Farris

    Mark Farris

    Ohio, USA

    Draplin Badge dribbble contest aaron draplin texas icon head thick thick lines logo illustration crop con badge ddc draplin
    Stanley Hudson logo badge badgedesign illustration character illustration stanley stanley hudson dunder mifflin the office
    Typhon Security Consulting badge shield branding logodesign logo cyber security security logo snake logo snake
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Aaron May

    Aaron May

    Covington KY

    The Last Kingdom screen printing texture netflix
    F45 screen printing poster grit typography 2d design 45 1312 acab potus texture overprint screenprint defund illustration
    Pretty Grim political cartoon grim reaper 2d illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Pavel Kosov

    Pavel Kosov

    Over the world

    Weather icons the sun flash rain gradient art cloud temperature weather icons vector design minimal
    Terminal order sell btc buy btc amount price xrp bitcoin chart analytics data datalight crypto trade terminal dashboard blockchain cryptocurrency ui ux product
    Data Builder account coins dark mode analytics chart data btc trading trade black platform datalight bitcoin dashboard blockchain cryptocurrency website ux product ui kosov
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Stephen Biddle

    Stephen Biddle

    Cincinnati, OH

    DLC #26 (Paper Airplane) adobe illustrator retro logo logo design day 26 dailylogochallenge dlc
    #DLC Day 26 (Photography Company w/ custom font) branding design vector lens photography photography logo adobe illustrator logo logo design day 26 daily logo challenge lenns
    Personal Branding V2 vector s letter s blue adobe illustrator logo logo design personal branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kyle Kochanek

    Kyle Kochanek

    Cincinnati, OH

    Lazy Export v2.1 figma
    Lazy Export Release 🎉 figma plugin export exporter plugin figma
    Roadtrippers Extraordinary Places product mapbox design illustration off road roadtrip map
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.