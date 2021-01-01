Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Chennai, India for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Chennai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Srinivasan Rajan

Pro

Chennai, India $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Timeless.co

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • ui
  • ui interaction
  • ux
  • web design
Vivek Karthikeyan

Chennai, India $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ ZohoCorp

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Praveen raj

Pro

Chennai, India $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Head @ Crayond

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • dashboard design
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Prashanth

Chennai

About Prashanth

I design, I experiment.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • doodle design
  • icon
  • logo design and branding
