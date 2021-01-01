Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Charlotte, NC for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Charlotte, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Travis BrownPro
Charlotte, NC • $80 (USD) per hour
About Travis Brown
Product Designer based in Charlotte, North Carolina
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- web design
Zach ShutaPro
Charlotte, NC • $80 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Rochester Institute of Technology
BA Illustration
1999
Skills
- branding
- design
- illustration
Mel ShieldsPro
Charlotte, NC
About Mel Shields
Currently a Product Designer at Skiptown, previously at Passport and Skookum. Illustrating in my free time.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Skiptown
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Appalachian State University
BFA in Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion design
- product design
- ui
- visual design
- web design
Stephen PhilpottPro
Charlotte, NC • $65 (USD) per hour
About Stephen Philpott
Designer at The Philpott Creative Co.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Mode
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SCAD
Bachelor of Arts / Advertising
2011
Skills
- advertising design
- branding
- copywriting
- layout
- lettering
- print design
- typography