Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Charleston, SC

Viewing 11 out of 57 freelance brand & graphic designers in Charleston, SC available for hire

  • Mark Caneso

    Mark Caneso

    Charleston, SC

    Decoy is on Adobe Fonts! custom design typography new release typeface letters adobe adobefonts type font decoy
    Neon Details art physical installation signage light tube monoline type lettering design neon
    Decoy - Officially Released decoy font decoy pstype typeface serif inky font typography type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Chelsea Burkett

    Chelsea Burkett

    Charleston, South Carolina

    Mav Branding and Assets branding
    Be Yourself apparel illustrations. fresco illustration merch apparel smile design
    Appalachian Explorer Tee north carolina nature camping outdoors fishing mountain fresco illustration merch youtuber branding youtube design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Josh Capeder

    Josh Capeder

    Charleston, SC

    Cookbook icons pt. 2 winter mint meal table kitchen juice smoothie blender plate knife fork stove
    Cookbook Icons kitchen thanksgiving pumpkin hat chef oven timer
    Deliciously Diverse food delicious celebration shirt apron badge kitchen craft handmade
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Daniel Crane

    Daniel Crane

    Charleston, SC

    All-inclusive illustration motion graphics design animation 3d model blender 3d
    Retro product photography study product design fashion c4d cycles still life midcenturymodern midcentury design 3d model blender 3d
    Orbit solar system sun planet orbit space floral cinema 4d blender 3d motion graphics animation design 3d model abstract blender 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gumbo Design Co.

    Gumbo Design Co.

    Charleston

    TruckYou logo foodie togo delivery truck delivery app foodtruck restuarant food food trucks branding logo food truck
    Homesick Housewares Badge decor interiors interior design sticker house logo branding vintage badge housewares homesick
    Homesick Housewares Brandiing logo branding market decor vintage housewares homesick
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ryan Meloy

    Ryan Meloy

    Charleston, SC

    Avant Sans — Variable Font Play foundry font foundry font family font design font after effects animated typography animated typeface typography variable type variable fonts variable font variable
    Avant Foundry & Avant Sans Launch stub ticket tyepface minimal flat typeface design typography font family sanserif variable typeface variable variable font
    Hoth Snowspeeders – Join The Rebellion – May the 4th be with you typeface design variable variable font poster sanserif typography illustration propaganda star wars
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tyler Stokes

    Tyler Stokes

    Charleston, SC

    Lil Kirbo illustration pink surf bomb star dreamland kirby smash bros
    CSU Buccaneers sports csu university southern charleston buccaneer pirate logo
    CHS outline logo mark south carolina holy city steeple church sc charleston
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Posternaut

    Posternaut

    Mount Pleasant, SC

    September food stall drink carnival still life editorial fair food drink vector illustration
    April slice of life outdoors plants spring gardening editorial still life calendar vector illustration
    June editorial summer still life food and drink vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Spencer Creative Co.

    Spencer Creative Co.

    Charleston, SC

    Spencer Creative Co. green design studio logo s
    Give & Pay It Forward forward arrow logo type design playoff rebound sticker mule charity generosity giving give
    Tara & Morgan Charleston Gate invitations letterhead stationary design branding logo mt tm gate chs charleston weddings
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jude Shiflett

    Jude Shiflett

    Charleston, SC

    Mosaic Address Tile elegant charleston mosaic tile custom lettering typography brand identity inn address logomark logo 0 2
    High Hampton Reject | Paint Swash resort club smoky mountains paint swash logo north carolina logo lockup primary logo mountain
    Jackson County | Ale Trail Illustration Set bottles mug flight six pack barrel drinking map icons tourism county duotone ale trail beer icon set illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • J.

    J.

    Charleston, SC

    Saturday Satan, Sunday Saint graphic design art saint devil country music country vector illustration design art illustrator texture vector art illustration graphic vector design
    The Pits 2020 illustration art typography vintage textures grit earth typedesign type distressed vector illustration design art texture illustrator vector art illustration graphic vector design
    Midnight in Montgomery midnight bus music country tshirt art tshirt vintage vector illustration design art illustrator texture vector art illustration graphic vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

