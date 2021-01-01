Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Chandīgarh, India for hire

About Naresh | Uikreative

I’m full-stack UI/UX designer, multidisciplinary designer, frontend developer and creative director with over 15 years of experience. Specialize in User Interface Design (UI) , User Experience (UX), Usability Testing (UT), Mobile Application Design, Interface Wire frame/Prototypes and Frontend development.

In my work , I always try to transform highly complex concepts into simple, approachable applications, that are easy to use and visually balanced, across any device. I’ve loved design since I was young and I was lucky enough to turn my passion into my job. I believe that it is important to create things that look and feel great.