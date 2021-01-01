Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Casablanca, Morocco for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Casablanca, Morocco on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mehdi EL Mahboubi

Casablanca, Morocco $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Studio eiyn

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • branding identity
bouchra

Pro

Casablanca , Morocco

About bouchra

Together, bringing your ideas to life

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile apps
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ely Wahib

Casablanca, Morocco

About Ely Wahib

Hi, my name is Wahib, an Interaction Design Consultant. I am entrusted with improving communication between the Interface and Human.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art
  • branding
  • direction
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
jihane el joubari

Casablanca, Morocco $5 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Performance Specialist Trainer @ Lycatel

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • Abdelmalek Esaadi University

    Licence in English Studies

    2009

Skills

  • drawing and painting
  • graphic design
  • translation
