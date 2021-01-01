Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Cape Town, South Africa for Hire
Makers CompanyPro
Cape Town, South Africa • $50 (USD) per hour
About Makers Company
Iconography | Design | Illustration
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- typography
MUTIPro
Cape Town, South Africa
About MUTI
Design studio specialising in illustration, icons, digital painting, typography & animation
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- design
- digital painting
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- lettering
- typography
Chris van RooyenPro
Cape Town • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance Illustrator @ Chris van Rooyen
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Vega School of Brand Leadership
BA in Creative Brand Communications (specializing in Visual Communications)
2014
Skills
- design
- icon
- illustration
Christi du ToitPro
Cape Town, South Africa • $50 (USD) per hour
About Christi du Toit
Freelance illustrator, letterer, & designerd.
Work History
-
Illustrator @ MadebyRadio
2015 - 2016
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
AAA School of Advertising
BA Visual Communication
2014
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering