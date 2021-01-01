Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Cape Town, South Africa for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Cape Town, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Makers Company

Makers Company

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa $50 (USD) per hour

About Makers Company

Iconography | Design | Illustration

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
MUTI

MUTI

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa

About MUTI

Design studio specialising in illustration, icons, digital painting, typography & animation

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • design
  • digital painting
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • typography
Chris van Rooyen

Chris van Rooyen

Pro

Cape Town $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance Illustrator @ Chris van Rooyen

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Vega School of Brand Leadership

    BA in Creative Brand Communications (specializing in Visual Communications)

    2014

Skills

  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
Christi du Toit

Christi du Toit

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa $50 (USD) per hour

About Christi du Toit

Freelance illustrator, letterer, & designerd.

Work History

  • Illustrator @ MadebyRadio

    2015 - 2016

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • AAA School of Advertising

    BA Visual Communication

    2014

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
