Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Buffalo, NY for Hire

Danielle Podeszek

Buffalo, NY

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Pegula Sports and Entertainment

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    New Media Design

    2011

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • sports identity
  • tshirt design
Rob Hopkins

Buffalo, NY $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Found + Designer @ Stronghold Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • SUNY Fredonia

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2007

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
Nick Haas

Buffalo, NY $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Creative Director/Designer/Partner @ [re]noun creative

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand guidelines
  • brand strategy
  • digital marketing
  • environmental design
  • front-end development
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print and packaging design
  • web design
Andrew Martis

Buffalo, NY $60 (USD) per hour

About Andrew Martis

Graphic Designer, Letterer, Forever in pursuit of my next great slice 🍕

Work History

  • Art Director @ The Martin Group

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SUNY Fredonia

    BFA Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • print design
  • typography
