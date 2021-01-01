Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Buffalo, NY for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Buffalo, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Danielle PodeszekPro
Buffalo, NY
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Pegula Sports and Entertainment
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Rochester Institute of Technology
New Media Design
2011
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- lettering
- logo
- sports identity
- tshirt design
Rob HopkinsPro
Buffalo, NY • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Found + Designer @ Stronghold Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
SUNY Fredonia
BFA in Graphic Design
2007
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- print design
- web design
Nick Haas
Buffalo, NY • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Director/Designer/Partner @ [re]noun creative
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand guidelines
- brand strategy
- digital marketing
- environmental design
- front-end development
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print and packaging design
- web design
Andrew Martis
Buffalo, NY • $60 (USD) per hour
About Andrew Martis
Graphic Designer, Letterer, Forever in pursuit of my next great slice 🍕
Work History
-
Art Director @ The Martin Group
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SUNY Fredonia
BFA Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- layout
- lettering
- print design
- typography