Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Bucharest, Romania for hire

Lucian RaduPro
Bucharest • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director / Graphic Designer @ UNOM design
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- font creation
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
Stelian Vasile
Bucharest, Romania
About Stelian Vasile
A design director with a solid background in crafting logos.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- icon
- logo
Mica AndreeaPro
Bucharest, Romania • $120 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- artwork
- branding
- branding identity
- character design
- creative design
- design thinking
- graphic design
- icon illustration
- illustator
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- user research
- ux
- vector
Victor NiculiciPro
Bucharest • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Tremend
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- app design
- figma
- interaction design
- product design
- protoyping
- simplicity
- sketch
- ui
- usability
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- ux strategy
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe