Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Brooklyn, NY for hire

Yevdokimov

Yevdokimov

Pro

New York $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • design
  • fashion
  • identity
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • mark
  • packaging
  • streetwear
  • type design
  • typography
Ahmed creatives

Ahmed creatives

New york

Work History

  • Brand identity designer @ Freelance

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
Britton Stipetic

Britton Stipetic

Pro

Brooklyn $175 (USD) per hour

About Britton Stipetic

Founder of @roguestudio a Brooklyn-based branding & digital design studio, helping ambitious brands stand out from the noise.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • creative strategy
  • digital design
  • digital product design
  • experiential web design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile design
  • packaging design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • web development
Phillip Fivel Nessen

Phillip Fivel Nessen

Brooklyn

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • interaction design
  • packaging
  • product design
