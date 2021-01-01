Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Brisbane, Australia for Hire

Jason McCall

Jason McCall

Brisbane

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Matt Vergotis

Matt Vergotis

Gold Coast, Australia

About Matt Vergotis

Logos | Lettering | Corporate Identity | Illustration

Work History

  • Creative Direction @ Verg

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • conceptual
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Mark Richardson

Mark Richardson

Brisbane, Australia $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • custom type
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • texture
  • typography
  • vintage
Eugene

Eugene

Brisbane, Australia $80 (USD) per hour

About Eugene

A passionate creative generalist specialising in human interaction design methodology and design thinking practice.

Work History

  • Lead product designer @ MVP

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Griffith University

    BCH Digital design

    2007

Skills

  • design thinking
  • game design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
