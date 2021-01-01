Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Bratislava, Slovakia for Hire

Find the world's best brand & graphic designers in Bratislava, Slovakia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Michal Tomašovič

Michal Tomašovič

Bratislava, Slovakia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • monogram
  • typography
Jozef Arpa

Jozef Arpa

Bratislava, Slovakia $12 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Folk Ad

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
Martin Mroč

Martin Mroč

Bratislava $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ PLATFORM

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • front-end development
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • uix
  • ux
  • wireframe
Lukáš Straňák

Lukáš Straňák

Bratislava , Slovakia $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • motion graphics
  • protopie
