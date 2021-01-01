Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Bogra, Bangladesh for Hire
Mahfuz riad
Dhaka, Gazipur, Bangladesh • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Web template design @ Envato Market Place
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
National University
MBA
2017
Skills
- apps design
- dashboard app
- graphic design
- html
- landing page
- product design
- theme design
- ui
- ux
- web page design
Innaka Akter
Bogura, Bangladesh • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelancer @ freelancer.com
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
National University
Bachelor of Arts
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- background remove
- banner ads
- business card design
- flyer design
- graphic design
- infographic design
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- mandala
- photo retouching
- t-shirt design
- visiting card
- web banner
- web template design
Hossain_Graphics
Bogura, Bangladesh • $8 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
IT Freelancer @ PKSF
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
TMSS Technical Institute, Bogura
Diploma In Engineering
2020
Skills
- 3d illustration
- banner
- branding
- branding identity
- business card design
- flyer design
- logo desing
- minimalist logo
- mockups
- modern logo
- photoshop expert
- typography
- ui desing
- uiuxdesign
Mehedi Hasan HimelPro
Naogaon • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Atlantech Global
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Green University of Bangladesh
BSc in CSE
2018
Skills
- remote job
- startups
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping