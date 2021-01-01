Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Bogra, Bangladesh for Hire

Mahfuz riad

Mahfuz riad

Dhaka, Gazipur, Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Web template design @ Envato Market Place

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • National University

    MBA‎

    2017

Skills

  • apps design
  • dashboard app
  • graphic design
  • html
  • landing page
  • product design
  • theme design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web page design
Innaka Akter

Innaka Akter

Bogura, Bangladesh $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelancer @ freelancer.com

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • National University

    Bachelor of Arts

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • background remove
  • banner ads
  • business card design
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • infographic design
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • mandala
  • photo retouching
  • t-shirt design
  • visiting card
  • web banner
  • web template design
Hossain_Graphics

Hossain_Graphics

Bogura, Bangladesh $8 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • IT Freelancer @ PKSF

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • TMSS Technical Institute, Bogura

    Diploma In Engineering

    2020

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • banner
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • flyer design
  • logo desing
  • minimalist logo
  • mockups
  • modern logo
  • photoshop expert
  • typography
  • ui desing
  • uiuxdesign
Mehedi Hasan Himel

Mehedi Hasan Himel

Pro

Naogaon $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Atlantech Global

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Green University of Bangladesh

    BSc in CSE

    2018

Skills

  • remote job
  • startups
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
