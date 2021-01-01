Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Bogor, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Bogor, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
fathan
Jakarta, Indonesia • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- illustration graphic design
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
RandompopsyclePro
Jakarta, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- logo
- ui
- vector graphics
- web design
catalystPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Designer @ Catalyst Labs
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- brand identity
- clean
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- minimalist
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Ilham AlbabPro
Bogor, Indonesia
About Ilham Albab
Brand identity designer from Indonesia who loves simplicity.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- lettermark
- logo
- monogram