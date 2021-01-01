Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Belgrade, Serbia for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Belgrade, Serbia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Sava Stoic

Belgrade

About Sava Stoic

Senior Brand Identity Designer. Logo specialist.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding identity
  • logo
  • logo and branding
Dimitrije Mikovic

Beograd $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Belgrade

    Bachelor's

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • lettering
  • logo
  • web design
Milos Djuric | djuksico

Belgrade, Serbia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
Milos Bojkovic

Belgrade, Serbia $35 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand indentity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • mobile app design
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • web design
