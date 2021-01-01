Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Beijing, China for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Beijing, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
JeehomPro
beijing, china • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- user interfac
- ux
- web design
RaDesignAgency
Beijing, China • $60 (USD) per hour
About RaDesign
Hi! We are RaDesign. We're passionate about UI&UX, web, illustration, animation design. Hire us: wechat: frannnk7
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
MonkeyBenPro
Beijing, China • $150 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- badges
- character design
- graphic design
- handdraw style
- illustation
- old cartoon
- sport-style design
- sports branding
- sports logo
- type design
- vintage type
BAOLIN🎈
Beijing • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- app ui
- branding
- illustration
- illustrations
- logo
- ui
- web design