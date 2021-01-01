Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Barranquilla, Colombia for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Barranquilla, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mario Rocchi
Barranquilla, Colombia • $40 (USD) per hour
About Mario Rocchi
Creating great experiences for people at @Toptal.
Let's work together!
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Venturit
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rafael Olivo D.
Barranquilla, Colombia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding identity
- cartoon
- icon designer
- illustration
- vector illustrator
Cristian Herazo
Barranquilla Colombia • $80 (USD) per hour
About Cristian Herazo
UI/UX Designer
Work History
-
Web designer @ Ideaware
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobeillustrator
- adobephotoshop
- adobexd
- branding
- figma
- sketch
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Angel Rodriguez
Barranquilla, Colombia
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- branding identity
- illustration
- logo and branding
- motion graphics