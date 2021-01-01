Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Barcelona, Spain for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Barcelona, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Lorena G

Lorena G

Pro

Barcelona

About Lorena G

Freelance illustrator & graphic designer ✌️
I love geometric shapes, vivid colors and tuna makis.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • abstract
  • character illustration
  • color
  • colorful
  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • geometric
  • illustration
  • minimal
Lina Bo

Lina Bo

Pro

Barcelona, Spain

About Lina Bo

Illustrator

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Toptal

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Design University Russia

    Graphic Designer

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
David Felipe V

David Felipe V

Barcelona

About David Felipe V

UI Designer from Barcelona

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • mobile
  • motion
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Stan

Stan

Pro

Barcelona, Spain $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Project Lead @ MUV

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • analytics
  • animation
  • appdesign
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • growth marketing
  • illlustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • social media strategy
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
