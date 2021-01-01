Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Austin, TX for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Austin, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jay MasterPro
Austin • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ ALTRES
2007 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University of Hawaii
BFA
2001
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- environment design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
- web design
Greg Anthony ThomasPro
Austin, TX • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Helms Workshop
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- type design
- typography
Keith Davis YoungPro
Austin,TX • $150 (USD) per hour
About Keith Davis Young
Independent artist and designer. Happily residing in Austin,Tx 🌵
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
- typography
Dustin CoffeyPro
Austin • $150 (USD) per hour
About Dustin Coffey
Freelance graphic designer specializing in branding, logos, and typography.
Work History
-
Designer @ LAND
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of North Texas
BFA Communication Design
2004
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- sketchup